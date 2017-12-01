Walsall's Luke Leahy can’t wait for games to come around

Back-to-back victories in League One have eased the pressure on boss Jon Whitney – and hugely lifted the spirits of the players, writes Joe Edwards.

Left-back Leahy feels that their positivity has been there for all to see in recent performances.

They now turn their attention to the round of 32 in the Trophy – after topping Northern Group E – and he said: “We’re all enjoying it at the minute.

“I think you can tell when we’re on the pitch, we all have a smile on our face and hopefully we can take that into tomorrow and get a good result.

“We’ve had the same formation for a couple of weeks now and the consistency is starting to show.

“We’ve got to remember it’s still a new team, although it’s 20 games into the season.

“Hopefully we can carry that consistency on now.”

Opponents Bury have been struggling in the league.

Advertising

They are 23rd having picked up just 17 points from 20 games, but have recently changed their boss.

Chris Lucketti is now in charge following the sacking of Lee Clarke, and oversaw a 0-0 draw at Northampton Town last weekend.

“With a new manager, Bury will be looking to impress and fight for a place in the team for the upcoming fixtures,” said Leahy.

“We’ve just got to do our own thing, like we have been, enjoy it and see where that takes us.

Advertising

“It’s different for everyone and it’s a game we are looking forward to – it’s the knockout stages and it will be entertaining, hopefully.

“I think it’s three or four games away from the national stadium and everyone wants to play there.”

Leahy has recently been in a youthful back four including academy graduates Liam Kinsella and Kory Roberts.

In goal has been Liam Roberts – who also came through the youth ranks – and Leahy believes the youthful backline are making massive progress.

“I don’t think the back four have headed the ball so much, that second half last weekend (as they won 2-1 at Wimbledon),” he said.

“We dealt with it and defended as men and it paid off – putting our bodies on the line.

He added: “I’m not experienced in League One and Kins and Kory are still young so three out of the back four are quite inexperienced.

“But, we stood up to it, and defended really well. Kory and Kins have come in and done really well, long may it continue and hopefully we can make it to the next round.”