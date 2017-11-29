Pair back to boost Walsall ahead of Checkatrade Trophy tie

Edwards and James Wilson expected to be fit for their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Bury on Saturday.

Centre-back Wilson has not played since the Saddlers’ 1-0 win at Shrewsbury in the competition earlier this month, after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Utility man Edwards has meanwhile missed back-to-back wins over Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon due to a hamstring strain sustained in the 1-0 home league defeat to Gillingham.

Boss Jon Whitney has revealed both were close to being fit for last Saturday’s win at Wimbledon. But with the Saddlers having found some form in recent weeks, the boss has warned they are not guaranteed an instant return to the starting XI.

“They have got to fight to get back in,” said Whitney. “It’s not a given that anyone can come into this team regardless of age or experience. They were close but we decided not to push them last week.

“I am sure they will do that. It’s nice for me to know, as a manager, there is a group of players fighting for their places.”

Midfielder Florent Cuvelier yesterday stepped up his recovery from an injury, which has kept him out since October, by playing for the club’s development team in a 3-1 defeat at Bradford City.

The Saddlers will be aiming to record a third win on the spin when they host the Shakers on Saturday. While remaining cautious, Whitney has been encouraged by their recent upturn in form.

“I think all you can do with a young group is learn, be accountable and hold yours hands up and admit when you need to improve,” he said.

“We’ve had enough words. We had to start putting a bit of action into it. I think our last four performances have backed up what we are as a club.

“We have had some excellent performances from some of our young lads who have come through the academy.

“The lads who are experienced have shown their quality. It’s been a real team effort. I think we have to give all the lads a lot of credit.”