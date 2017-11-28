Talks helped halt Saddlers slide – Erhun Oztumer

The Saddlers crashed out of the Cup to lower league opposition for the second season running when they were beaten 2-1 in Wales earlier this month, a result which piled the pressure on boss Jon Whitney.

But they have since gone on to win three of their next four games, including back-to-back victories in League One.

Oztumer, who scored a spectacular goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon, believes it was the defeat at Newport which prompted a change in focus and style.

“We had a few team meetings where we sat down and spoke open and honestly about things,” he said.

“We talked about the things we could improve on and I feel like we are now playing better football. We are getting on the ball a lot more. And now we have more confidence. Our confidence levels are rising and it’s showing on the pitch.

“People are taking more responsibility and that is why the performances are better.”

Oztumer believes dispensing with a direct approach in favour of a passing style better suits the team.

“We are not a team of giants,” he said. “Sometimes we need to play long but our best way of playing is high tempo, one and two touch.

“Then when we get in the final third we can express ourselves. That is what the gaffer has told us to do and it’s working.”

Oztumer’s goal at Wimbledon was his ninth of the season in all competitions and reaffirmed his standing as a player who can regularly produce the spectacular.

Pouncing on a poor clearance by Dons keeper George Long, the 26-year-old rifled a finish into the top corner to set the Saddlers on their way to a sixth league win of the campaign.

“It’s come from the keeper. It was a poor clearance,” he said. “I’ve taken a touch and had a look up and seen the keeper wasn’t quite set right in his goal.

“My first thought was to hit it but it’s all about the first touch. My first touch was good and that gave me the chance to hit it cleanly and I did.

“It flew in so I’m very happy.”

Amadou Bakayoko’s goal just past the half-hour mark proved enough to net the Saddlers their third win away from home in the league this season, despite Lyle Taylor pulling one back for the hosts.

“I thought it was a very good away performance,” said Oztumer. “A team performance. I think for the first half-hour we were on top.

“We got the goals. But they responded, got one back and we had to defend a bit. You are going to get that when you play away from home but we saw it though. We worked really hard and defended well.”