Guthrie believes in Walsall’s style

The Saddlers travel to take on AFC Wimbledon tomorrow on the back of securing a 4-2 victory against the Cod Army on Tuesday.

In what has been a difficult month for Jon Whitney’s side, the Saddlers were beaten at home by Southend before then crashing out the FA Cup at Newport

County.

But since that defeat in South Wales, performances have improved with Walsall beating Shrewsbury in the Checkatrade Trophy.

They then dominated possession against Gillingham only to fall to a 1-0 defeat before then triumphing against Uwe Rosler’s side.

“I think we needed that win over Fleetwood,” Guthrie said.

“We showed a lot of character in the game. We came back from 1-0 down. They pegged us back at 2-2.

“But we came back again and to do that I think shows what we are all about. It’s a win that has given us a lot of confidence.

“We are a confident bunch anyway. But getting the actual three points, moving forward is a big boost. Now we all want to put a run together to move up the

table.”

Since the defeat against Southend, the Saddlers have visibly shifted their style with the team more eager to keep the ball on the deck and play through the thirds.

But Guthrie believes it was the loss against Newport that gave the players a big wake-up call.

“We had a really long hard look at ourselves after the Newport game,” the 25-year-old admitted.

“We knew it wasn’t good enough.

“I think since then we have all been determined to work extra hard and put things right.

“We know we let ourselves down. Hopefully the way we have played since then shows we are trying to put things right.

“We’re trying to play a more possession-based game. If you look at the players we have in the side – we haven’t really got the personnel to whack it long.

“Some teams are suited to that way playing.

“But I think with the players we have got we are much more suited to getting it down and trying to play through the thirds.

“We have spoken about that as a group and we agree that’s the best way to move forward.”

Walsall take on a Wimbledon side tomorrow who currently sit just outside the League One relegation zone.

“It’s an opportunity to put more distance between us and them,” Guthrie added. “It’s a small, tight ground so I’m looking forward to it.

“For us now it’s all about maintaining these wins.”