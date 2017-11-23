Tyler Roberts focussing on Walsall

The 18-year-old, who is on loan from Albion, has scored five goals in 15 appearances since joining the Saddlers in August.

Out of contract at the Hawthorns in the summer, Roberts is believed to be attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Arsenal, Brighton, Swansea, Wolves and Sunderland are amongst the teams who have been credited with an interest in the striker.

But Roberts said he is only concentrating on playing for the Saddlers – with any talk about his future being left to his agent.

“To be fair my agent has been good because he has just kept me in the dark with it all,” the striker said.

“He’s told me he doesn’t want a young player getting too carried away with what’s happening.

“He doesn’t want my head in different places. He’s telling me to just focus on playing for Walsall, so that’s what I’m doing.

“I’m just focusing on doing my best for Walsall and playing well. The rest will come.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, Roberts believes the Saddlers have grown in belief following their 4-2 win over Fleetwood.

“We’re starting to stand up to teams a lot more,” the Wales under-21 international continued.

“We believe in ourselves a lot more and that we can get the ball down and play attractive football.

“There’s going to be mistakes sometimes but that’s the risk you take when you play good football.

“But we are trying to get the ball down and get in and around the box and into good areas. I think fans are starting to see we have got a very creative, strong team.”