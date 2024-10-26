Stourbridge 0 Alvechurch 1 - Report

Kieran Wakefield was the architect, darting down the left wing before putting over a low ball which Ammar Dyer turned home from eight yards.

There could have been a second for the visitors on 12 minutes when the lively Wakefield cut in from the left and let fly from 25 yards only for the ball to fly just wide of the far post.

The Glassboys came more into the game as the half went on but failed to test Church keeper Ronnie Hollingshead with Will Pollard and Souley Mandey off target and a low cross from Miro Pais flashing across the front of goal.

A series of second half substitutions gave fresh hope to the hosts with an Alex Bradley free-kick leading to a Pais overhead kick zipping over the bar before fellow replacement Jai Verma threaded a pass in for Freemantle but his shot was blocked by the keeper’s legs as the visitors booked their place in the next round.