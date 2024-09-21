Bishop's Stortford 3 Stourbridge 1 - Report

They went in at the break 1-0 up and seemingly in control in a game where both defences were shaky.

New signing Souleyman Mandy gave them the lead on just six minutes when he capitalised on a defensive slip on the edge of the box and slotted the ball home.

But Stourbridge didn't capitalise on it and Stortford saw a goal disallowed before half time and looked strong in the second period.

They equalised on 59 minutes when Jack Roberts chased a long ball which the Stourbridge defence didn't clear and he played in the unmarked Kian Harness to equalise.

The second came just a minute later when Roberts crossed and Stourbridge keeper Oliver Taylor could only parry the ball into the path of Charlie Castle who headed in.

Substitute Rashawn Scott made it 3-1 from close range in the eleventh minute of injury time.