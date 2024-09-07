Stourbridge 0, Barwell 0 - Report

There wasn’t too much for the 950 spectators to get excited about on Friday night in a game of few clear-cut chances and although McDonald said he was a bit frustrated, he added that the point could be valuable at the end of the season.

He said: “The pattern of the game was set in the first half when we did what we talked about in training, built up from the back and tried to break them down but they had a resolute defence and proved tough to crack.

“I was disappointed with our general overall play and, individually, a number of players weren’t at their best but it is a point which could be valuable at the end of the season. We are still unbeaten at home and we will play a lot better than that starting next Tuesday against Stratford where I will be expecting an improvement.”

Early Stour substitute Alex Prosser saw a shot across goal go past the post and an Ethan Freemantle header was saved by William Highland in the first half as chances were few and far between with Stourbridge’s patient build up not leading to any end product while Barwell barely threatened.

The Leicestershire side did improve in the second half, Kieron Berry forcing a save out of Stourbridge goalkeeper Tyrese Warmington while Elliott Durrell also went close at the other end but again his shot was stopped.