Stamford 1-0 Stourbridge - Report

The Glassboys - who started the day top of the table - missed a series of chances in each half, as the Dannies kept a clean sheet for a third straight game.

Elliot Durrell nearly scored in spectacular fashion for Stourbridge midway through the second half when he spotted the keeper off his line, but his effort from the halfway line fell narrowly wide.

Meanwhile Miro Paris fired over from close range with the best chance of the first half.

Ultimately though, Morgan’s cool finish from 12 yards after Lee Shaw was brought down in the box by Joel Kettle shortly after the restart, proved the decisive moment.