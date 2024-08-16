McDonald’s lovin’ it as Stourbridge make the perfect start

The Glassboys impressed against Bucks on Tuesday to claim their second Southern Central Premier win after victory against St Ives Town at the death last Saturday in their season opener.

Boss, and Stourbridge local, Liam McDonald has expressed his passion for his new side, and is delighted with the Glassboys’ start ahead of visiting Stamford tomorrow.

“I said to the players, I’ve wanted to manage Stourbridge and this is a job that I want to go and make the fans happy,” said the ex-Rushall manager.

“For the start that they’ve given us, I couldn’t thank the players enough for the hard work that they’ve put in. If someone asked me what does your start at Stourbridge look like, to say that we went and won both games, scored six goals, that’s a perfect start.

“The players need huge credit because they’ve gone and done something that not many people at this moment in time, because of it being a new squad, thought we could achieve.

“They’ve been brilliant and we’re looking forward to Saturday now and another test and challenge, and can we overcome that. The way the boys are going, I don’t see a reason why we can’t turn up at Stamford and go and give as good as we can again and see where that takes us.”

Adding: “I said to the players that we’ll stay humble, it’s two games into a season.

“This is a really honest group of players, and as a manager that has impressed me the most.

“To score in the last minute and go and win it and then score five in the following game, and put on a performance like we did shows that the group is really strong.”

Elsewhere, rivals Halesowen Town host Bedford Town, and in the National League North, Kidderminster Harriers welcome Radcliffe while Rushall Olympic go to Scarborough Athletic.

In the FA Cup Preliminary Round, Hednesford Town welcome Worcester Raiders while Chasetown entertain Ashby Ivanhoe.

Sporting Khalsa go to Gresley Rovers while Darlaston Town host fellow Blasck Country side Lye Town, and Stafford Rangers visit Hanley Town.

After only once getting past the first qualifying round since 2021, Stafford boss Dave Cooke is hoping to begin a run with Stafford, saying: “Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to start getting some results in the FA Cup.”