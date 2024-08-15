Super Glassboys shatter Telford with five-goal blast

Harvey Portman and Alex Bradley provided Stourbridge with a two-goal cushion inside the opening 27 minutes, before Telford's Remi Walker halved the deficit just after the break.

A late Stourbridge blitz inflicted further damage as Mino Pais scored either side of Toumani Sidibe's brace.

The Glassboys sit top, albeit after just two games, after registering back-to-back wins to the start the campaign.

Hednesford Town also continued their 100% start with a 2-0 victory on the road against Nantwich Town in the Northern Premier League Division One West.