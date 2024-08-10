Stourbridge 1, St Ives Town 0 - Report

Moore latched onto a long range throw and forced home from close range to give Stourbridge the victory they fully deserved.

Such was Stourbridge's dominance that St Ives had to wait until the 73rd minute for their first shot at goal, a wayward effort from Theo Alexandrous that flew well wide.

Apart from that scarce effort, it was all Stourbridge, but the vital goal eluded them until Moore managed to produce a late show to seal the points.

McDonald admitted: "We had enough chances to have wrapped the game up by half time but I was pleased with the way the players kept going and you could see what it mean t to the supporters.

Ethan Freemantle should have put Stourbridge ahead in the first half, chasing a long range clearance, he got goal side of central defence Jordan Williams, but with only goalkeeper Danny Wilks to beat, promptly put the ball the wrong side of the post.

Chances proved at a premium throughout and it looked as though Stourbridge would let maximum points slip when substitute Alex Bradley had a goalbound free kick turned around the post by Wilks at full stretch.

Further half chances went begging but McDonald admitted afterwards: "We're at the start of a journey. We're not where

I want us to be at the moment, but we are putting some pride back into the club".