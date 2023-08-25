Leon Broadhurst not getting carried away by Glassboys’ start

Leon Broadhurst

Sitting second and early on in the Southern Central Premier, the Glassboys will look to maintain their solid start on the road at Berkhamsted, as boss Broadhurst is extremely pleased with their beginning.

He said: “I’m delighted with the start, the boys have put a right shift in in the first four games, and that’s evident with the return that we’ve been able to collect.

“I’ve always said you’re only as good as your last 90 minutes. We’ll be judged exactly the same on Saturday at 5.30pm.

“They’ve set the benchmark, we know what they’re capable of, it’s over to them. One main factor is we’ll go out every game and go to win it, we’re not a team that’ll settle for a draw, I’m not that type of manager.

“That’s been evident in the first four appearances.”

The Glassboys’ boss has set his goals for the season and is hoping for his side to make it a hat-trick of wins tomorrow.

“We’ve got our internal goals,” he said. “If we do what we’re capable of doing then we will have a good season, but if we take our foot off the gas and underestimate teams then we’ll fall short when May comes.

“It is very early days, we’re not getting carried away.

“I said to the lads that yes it’s a great start, but that’s history and we’ll be judged now on the next four games.

“We just need to knuckle down, concentrate on what we believe is right and have the belief. We’ll go there (Berkhamsted) full of confidence. I’m going there to have a right go at them, on the front foot and hopefully we can do what we’re good at.”

Meanwhile, Halesowen Town host Long Eaton United following three consecutive draws while Stafford Rangers visit Workington in the Northern Premier.

Elsewhere, in the National League Kidderminster Harriers travel to Ebbsfleet United, while Rushall Olympic welcome Banbury United in National League North.

In Northern One West, Hednesford Town go to Widnes while Chasetown welcome Vauxhall Motors to their temporary home at Boldmere St Michaels.