Kings Langley 2 Stourbridge 3 - Report

The Glassboys, unbeaten on the road in the league since mid-November, flew out of the traps to lead 2-0 with Cowley converting a pair of Callum Rowe crosses.

The lead was cut before half-time and Cowley’s third from the penalty spot proved crucial as Cain Keller got one back in added time after which it was all hands to the pump.

An incisive move ended with Rowe’s centre and Cowley’s simple finish and Stourbridge might have doubled that lead within eight minutes when Reece King hit the post.

King was then denied by an offside flag but the second duly arrived with Cowley again converting midway through the first half.

Ethan Light scrambled home Kings Langley’s first meaningful chance in the 33rd minute and the hosts might have levelled had it not been for some last-ditch defending just before the break.

Rowe was sent sprawling with Cowley coolly placing the penalty down the middle for his treble but nerves began to jangle when Cain Keller got Kings Langley back to within one with Joe Hull’s vital block saving the day after that.