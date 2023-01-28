Nuneaton 0-0 Stourbridge - report

“They are an excellent side, doing well in the league, and to come here and put in the performance we have is a credit,” he said.

“We were on the front foot from the off and made it really difficult for them.

“Other than that final little bit of detail and ruthlessness in the box we have ended up taking a point when we should have taken three.

Stourbridge could have been behind within 60 seconds when Luke Benbow cut in from the left and fired low to the near post, but Charles Price got down well to keep things level.

It took half an hour for the visitors to create anything of note, with Obinna Anaebonam’s quick footwork making space down the left to hammer the ball towards goal, only for Boro keeper Tony Breeden to scramble across his line and push the ball wide for a corner.

Benbow again went close on 33 minutes, firing a free kick onto the roof of the net from 35 yards.

But it was Reece King who wasted the chance of the game just before the break when he failed to get on the end of a pinpoint Lee Vaughan cross at the back post for what would have been a tap in.

But despite missing out on the three points Pierpoint was delighted with the performance.

“Nuneaton will say they are not at it, I think you have got to give our boys some credit,” he added.