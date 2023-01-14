Notification Settings

Barwell 1-1 Stourbridge - Report

By Jonny DruryStourbridge FCPublished: Comments

A late equaliser denied Stourbridge victory as they extended their unbeaten run to five games.

The Glassboys made the perfect start when winger Tyler Little smashed in the opening goal with just one minute on the clock.

With a third straight win within touching distance, Barwell stalwart Brady Hickey waltzed into the box and squared the match with just six minutes left.

The hosts were reduced to ten men a minute later when Beck-Ray Enoru was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Demico Burton.

In a match of few clear-cut opportunities Stourbridge's Jason Cowley was denied by a last ditch tackle after the restart while Kyle Rowley headed straight into Charlie Price’s hands at the other end.

