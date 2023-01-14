The Glassboys made the perfect start when winger Tyler Little smashed in the opening goal with just one minute on the clock.

With a third straight win within touching distance, Barwell stalwart Brady Hickey waltzed into the box and squared the match with just six minutes left.

The hosts were reduced to ten men a minute later when Beck-Ray Enoru was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Demico Burton.