Stourbridge 4 Coalville Town 3 - Report

Football Stock

At times in the first half it looked like they had their minds on that game and Stourbridge took advantage, Joe Hull producing an unstoppable shot that went in off the bar and post on 15 minutes to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later Ethan Moran shot across the box and the ball took a deflection in finding its way into the net.

Coalville did start to wake up then and Tyrell Waite looked dangerous from the off. On 31 minutes a misunderstanding between the Stourbridge defence and Charlie Price saw Waite take advantage with a neat finish.

Just a minute later the crowd of 574 had barely recovered from that when Reece Stych up the other end provided a sublime chip over goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks to restore the two goal cushion.

The goals weren't letting up and right on the stoke of half time, Eliot Putman's low hard shot found its way past Price to make it 3-2 at half time.

The second half saw Coalville start well and they got on terms on 50 minutes when Timothy Berridge teed up Thomas McGlinchey in the box to make it 3-3.

Coalville were now looking dangerous and Tyler Smith went close but it was Hull who had the final say when he converted a pass from Moran to score the fourth and winning goal.

Joint Stourbridge manager Leon Broadhurst said he was pleased overall with the team's performance.