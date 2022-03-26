Biggleswade Town 1-3 Stourbridge - Report

Knights provided the corner for the opener which was forced inside the far post by Lathaniel Rowe-Turner’s towering header but parity was restored midway through the first half when a low cross was forced in at the near post by Liam Smyth.

Buoyed by the goal, Biggleswade forced Charlie Price into a couple of saves as a scrappy first half played out but Stour soon got back on top after the restart with Knights steering home after Ethan Moran’s cross had been punched clear by keeper Josh Hill.

The hosts offered a rare threat when Robert Parker shot straight at Price but a crucial two-goal lead was established when Kayelden Brown’s good approach play was rewarded by Knights’s lofted finish with 15 minutes to go.

“It was a great away performance,” said joint-manager Leon Broadhurst.

“We dominated the ball for the first 25 minutes, we let our foot off the gas between then and half-time but we got right back to it in the second half and played in some great areas which allowed Knightsy and Kayo (Brown) to create the chances to score.

“Knightsy has been first class since we came in. His professionalism and the way he is with the lads is top drawer and he deserved his two goals. He was unplayable at times.”

The result moved the Glassboys up to ninth in Southern League Premier Division Central and while a late charge for the top five looks beyond them, joint-boss Stuart Pierpoint insisted his players must allow themselves to dream.

“We are looking to win every game we play,” he said.

“While the play-offs might be an outside bet, we will keep trying to get there until it is mathematically impossible.

“We will keep driving forward and trying to win every game we can. That is what we expect from the boys, the football club certainly expects that and we will accept nothing less.”

Next up for Stourbridge is a trip to Hednesford Town on Tuesday night (7.45).

Glassboys: Price, Vaughan, O’Hanlon, Hull, Rowe-Turner, King (McQuilkin, 40), Moran (Cook, 69), Forsyth, Brown (Smith, 84), Knights, Wilson.