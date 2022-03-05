Nuneaton Borough 1-1 Stourbridge - Report

There was little to cheer in a dull first half other than a Reece Styche effort for the visitors that just cleared the bar.

The Glassboys started the second half strongly with Kieran Cook forcing a good save from Tony Breeden before Styche thumped a volley against the crossbar.

And yet it was the home side who took the lead against the run of play when, on 83 minutes, substitute Ahmed Obeng cut in from the left flank and squeezed a shot beneath the body of keeper Charlie Price.