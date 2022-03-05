Notification Settings

Nuneaton Borough 1-1 Stourbridge - Report

By Jonny Drury

Stourbridge came from behind to secure a point with a gritty display at Nuneaton with skipper Lee Vaughan netting from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

There was little to cheer in a dull first half other than a Reece Styche effort for the visitors that just cleared the bar.

The Glassboys started the second half strongly with Kieran Cook forcing a good save from Tony Breeden before Styche thumped a volley against the crossbar.

And yet it was the home side who took the lead against the run of play when, on 83 minutes, substitute Ahmed Obeng cut in from the left flank and squeezed a shot beneath the body of keeper Charlie Price.

Undeterred, Stourbridge levelled from the spot through Vaughan after Lathaniel Rowe-Turner had been wrestled to the floor.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star

