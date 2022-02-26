Stafford Rangers 2-0 Stalybridge Celtic

Joe Cuff’s rasping drive across goal 11 minutes before half-time and a Tom Tonks penalty settled the verdict at a windswept Marston Road which last hosted a home win in the Northern Premier League Premier Division on September 18.

After getting through a nervy start, Stafford led when Cuff seized upon a half clearance on the left of the box and stepped inside his man to unleash a rasping low drive into the bottom far corner.

Kaiman Anderson scrambled against the post in the aftermath of Alex Fletcher’s scuffed shot early in a second half that Stafford dominated with the wind at their backs.

Celtic’s Raul Correia wasted a cracking one-on-one chance seconds before the Rangers penalty, firing straight at debutant keeper Mateusz Hewelt after Sam Wedgbury had caught Fletcher in possession.

The visitors soon paid the price as Stafford broke right away and Anderson was brought down by Keenan Quansah as the duo tussled for a ball played into the right of the box. Tonks made no mistake from 12 yards to wrap up a win that manager Matt Hill felt had been coming.

"It is a relief after so long but we always try every week," he said.

"We are always in the games, there have been times when we should have been ahead and unfortunately other moments take it away from you.

“I thought we were strong in all areas. I felt quite comfortable in the game and it was just nice to take the chances and make my heart beat a little less.

“Bearing in mind we had numerous chances before their chance, we felt it would be important to get that second goal to kill off the game and thankfully it came.

“That’s the difference sometimes, in the two boxes. We have been guilty of not taking our chances when on top and it could have been the same in the second half but Tonksy took the penalty nicely and that was it.”

Boro (4-3-3): Hewelt; Burns, Stewart, O’Neill, Dunne; Tonks (Abbey, 90), Fletcher, Harvey; Pemberton, Anderson (Charles, 80), Cuff (Kenton, 90+2).

Unused subs: Tait-Moran, Woods.