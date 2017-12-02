Workington 2 Stourbridge 1 - Report

Luke Shearer’s goal in the 87th minute looked to have given the ten-man Glassboys a vital draw in a packed play-off race but Phil McLuckie grabbed Workington's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It meant a disappointing end for Stourbridge in a game that saw ever reliable midfielder Broadhurst clock up his 700th game in red and white.

Gary Hackett’s men started well in Cumbria with Aaron Forde and Luke Benbow going close early on.

The home side grew into the game as the first half wore on and they took the lead four minutes before the break.

Winger Dave Symington did well out wide, he put in a good low cross towards the back post and Sam Joel was there to finish from close range.

Stour’s task was made harder in the 80th minute as Benbow was shown a straight red for what was deemed a studs-up challenge on Gari Rowntree.

Shearer, who had missed two good chances in the second half, equalised with three minutes left as he fired in Forde’s cross following good work from the midfielder and substitute Josh Cooke.

Workington had the final say, however, deep into added time. Matty Douglas’ shot through a crowded area was parried by keeper Matt Gould and McLuckie was in the right place at the right time to poke the ball home.