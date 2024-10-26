Witton Albion 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

However, Dale Belford's side were on the front foot in the opening minutes and James O’Neill’s long throw-in caused problems in the hosts defence but Scott Wara headed over

Kaiman Anderson then found himself in space for Rangers, but goalkeeper Ellis Allen managed to deny his effort.

Witton mustered a response and almost found the opener, but Reece Daly saw his headed effort fly off the crossbar.

At the opposite end James McQuilkin turned provider with his corner finding O’Neill whose headed effort was wide.

However, with two minutes of the first half remaining O’Neill found the net at the opposite end scoring an own goal as Witton went into the break 1-0 ahead.

After the half-time talk Rangers searched for an equaliser, but Dan Cockerline saw his header tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Anderson was also searching for a Boro goal and hit an effort into the side netting and then a further shot wide.

However, any hopes of a revival were ended in the 73rd minute when James Hooper scored a second Witton goal.

It could have been worse for Stafford had Cameron Belford not saved a second half penalty.