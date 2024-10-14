Stafford Rangers see red as referee decisions infuriate boss

The visitors had bossed early on with John Atherton giving them a third-minute lead but eventually succumbed 2-1 at Wythenshawe Amateurs.

Young official Daniel McDonald annoyed Boro by appearing to play advantage after James McQuilkin was fouled in midfield only to call back play after a howler from home keeper Kyle Haslam left Kaiman Anderson with a tap-in.

That decision was compounded moments later when Stafford’s Michael McGrath saw red for a foul on Darrhyl Mason. Wythenshawe eventually levelled through a wonder strike from substitute Abdullahi Ahmed, in the 79th minute, and sealed victory through Michael Phenix in the 87th minute. The winner came after the hosts had Arron Hevingham sent off following an on-pitch set-to.

“I’m not even interested in speaking about the referee because anyone that’s been here and seen that will know what’s gone on,” said Belford. “He’s a young lad learning the game, possibly at times to the detriment of us.

“I get that people have to progress in the game: players, management, referees are the same but unfortunately sometimes it affects what you do because they’re fast-tracked, these people, too quickly, for me, as you could see.”

The Boro boss instead praised the efforts of his team. “That’s the proudest I’ve ever been of a team I’ve managed or been involved in,” said Belford. “If you’re going to lose, you’ve got to lose in the right manner and to see the fans clapping the lads off the pitch gives us a little bit of inspiration that if you continue to play like that and continue to show that effort then, hopefully, we’ll get people back through the turnstiles.”

Chasetown claimed a point on their trip to face City of Liverpool.

In the early exchange, City had what looked like a strong shout for a penalty after one of their players went down in the area, but the referee, unmoved, waved the claims away. Chasetown, undeterred, launched a quick response, with Joey Butlin firing over the bar from a promising position. Just when it seemed all hope was lost for the Scholars, George Cater made the breakthrough. In the dying minutes, he rifled a crucial strike into the back of the net. But the drama wasn’t over.

In a cruel twist, City snatched a point in the final moments, with Danny Mitchley pouncing to slot home an equaliser, breaking Chasetown hearts and leaving the game finely poised at the final whistle.