Bootle 1 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

Under the reign of new manager Dale Belford, the Boro gave Mike McGrath his debut after the experienced midfield signed in midweek.

The new era got off to the perfect start with Stanley Anaebonam crossing for Morley to tap home the opening goal.

Bootle sat inside the top five coming into the game and showed why creating a chance for Ben Hodkinson who sent his free effort at the back post wide.

The hosts went close again moments later, but Amadou Doumbouya’s effort hit the post before Hodkinson’s effort from the rebound failed to find the target.

However, Rangers’ task was harder on the 33rd minute mark when Dylan Barkers was shown a straight red card.

Bootle showed signs of threatening for an equaliser before the break, but striker Andy Scarisbrick sent his effort off-target.

Against 10 men the hosts continued probing in the second half and Hodkinson sent an effort inches wide.

However, with 13 minutes left on the clock it was Rangers who secured the points with a second goal courtesy of Dan Cockerline.

Hodkinson was rewarded for his efforts with a consolation goal for Bootle courtesy of a 97th minute penalty.