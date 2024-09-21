Mossley 0 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

Dave Cooke’s side earned their eighth point of the Northern One West season so far and climbed to 15th the standings.

The draw comes after two losses in a row, in the space of seven days, which left the Rangers lurking just above the relegation zone.

Reece Webb-Foster forced Stafford shot-stopper Cameron Belford into an early save before Mason Fawns’ free-kick sailed wide for Mossley.

Belford then nearly got caught off his line 12-minutes in by Obua Mugalula, but the goalkeeper was thankful for Joe Morley’s goalline clearance.

Dan Cockerline offered the Rangers’s first effort at goal, heading wide after half-an-hour before Joe Mwasile was off-target with his strike on the cusp of half-time.

After the break, Tyrone Cadeau looked to cause problems for Stafford but was wayward with his effort.

However, it was Belford who saw most action being forced into a double save to deny Mugalula and Webb-Foster.

Mugalula caused further problems for Stafford after the hour mark, racing past three Rangers men during a fantastic run, but with no end product to show for his work.

Joe Morley and Sean Cooke threatened for the away side late on, but were unable to find an opener.

And, Stafford left with a point as they host Widnes next Saturday.