Stafford Rangers 0 Vauxhall Motors 1 - Report

The visitors came into the game with a fine league record of four wins from their opening six league matches and sent an early warning shot wide.

Vauxhall continued to test the Boro defence inside the opening 20 minutes, but an effort from distance failed to beat goalkeeper Cameron Belford.

However, Rangers responded and on 18 minutes a scramble inside the Motors’ box saw Dan Cockerline go close.

The Cheshire visitors had first half chances of their own and had a 30th minute effort disallowed.

Stafford had chances of their own with Joe Mwasile going cross with a header and Tyrone Cadeau also testing the goal.

Boro were given a warning sign on 56 minutes when Belford was forced into a fine save to keep the score level.

Vauxhall Motors then hit a 70th minute winner with a long throw-in unlocking the defence and Nick Rushton netted.

In response Boro tried to find a late equaliser but failed to find an elusive goal.