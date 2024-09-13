Cooke looking up the table as Rangers make gains

Rangers began their league campaign with two losses and a draw that included a 5-0 defeat at newly-promoted Congleton, and struggled with a squad riddled with injuries.

But Stafford have enjoyed success in their last two league matches, beating Clitheroe 3-2 on Tuesday, and after dropping out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy early in the campaign, Cooke’s side can focus on climbing the table as they welcome Vauxhall Motors tomorrow.

“There’s always relief after a win,” said Cooke, reflecting on his side’s midweek victory. “We played very well with a patched up side.

“There’s three out of the back four that are out. It’s about can we hang on in there? The beauty of this league is everybody seems to beat each other.

“Any team that puts a run of five or six wins together rises up the table. Nantwich, last season, were around 17th in January and then at one stage ended up in the play-offs.

“The quicker we can put a run together and get everybody back, then there’s a chance for us to keep climbing.

“They (Vauxhall) seem to be a surprise package because they are right up there. We will do our best and hopefully we can bag another three points.”

The Boro welcomed Seychelles international Tyrone Cadeau into their side midweek after waiting for ongoing clearance from the FA for him to play.

Cooke was delighted with the forward’s performance, but claimed he hasn’t experienced many seasons like this with injuries.

The Stafford boss said: “I’ve never known anything like this year. I know when we get everybody back we will be a force

“Both of Tyrone’s goals were brilliant strikes and he was good, so that was pleasing that we finally got him in the team and he produced.”

Meanwhile, Chasetown welcome Widnes looking for their second league victory of the season and fourth league game unbeaten.

In Northern One Midlands, unbeaten Walsall Wood welcome Racing Club Warwick while Sporting Khalsa host Hinckley LR.

Fifth-placed Darlaston Town go to Coleshill Town, and Lye Town host Corby Town after a difficult start to the season where they have picked up just one point.