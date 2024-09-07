Walsall Wood 2-1 Stafford Rangers - Report

Chances were minimal in the opening quarter, but the hosts put their noses in front on the 22nd minute as Ash Carter scored in back-to-back games, firing in a volley at the near post before Nick Clayton-Phillips doubled the lead for The Wood two minutes later.

Stafford went close to halving the deficit on the brink of half-time as Joe Robbins forced a save out of Andy Wycherley from long-range.

Rangers grew into the game in the second period, particularly from a series of set pieces, but the Wood defence stood resolute, blocking attempts from numerous goalmouth scrambles.

In the end, Stafford did claw one back but it was deep into added time and was scant consolation, Luca Whitney scoring with a header.