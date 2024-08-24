Long Eaton United 1, Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

The visitors had the better of the first half chances, the first of which fell to Luca Whitney who fizzed an effort just the wrong side of the post.

Connor Pace had a shot saved by Rangers keeper Cam Belford who then denied Evan Garnett from close range just after the half-hour.

Then, late in the half, Sean Cooke and Jacob Edwards were denied by the Long Eaton defence.

The opening goal came three minutes into the second half when Cooke netted from close range but this was cancelled out three minutes later when James Taylor drilled a 20-yard effort past Belford in the Stafford goal.

Cooke squandered a glorious chance to swing the game back in Stafford’s favour before O’Neill headed in the winner on 69 minutes.