Bradford PA 1 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

The Rangers failed to claim their second win in a row as Jordan Preston converted a second-half penalty and Dave Cooke’s side remain three points adrift from safety.

Stafford started brightly, but it took until the 13th-minute for the first clearcut opportunity of the game as Chinedu Osadebe headed wide from a Bradford free-kick. The striker with seven goals so far this season then found himself through on goal two minutes later but Cameron Belford was equal to his effort.

And, Anderson was the first to test Kieran Flavell in goal as the striker’s curling effort was held in the 28th-minute.

The first half-hour of the game mirrored the return fixture between the side’s which ended 0-0 in September last year, both sides looked to protect the goal with what siginifance the result of the match could have.

Both entered the clash level on 21 points searching for a vital three points in their quests for safety from relegation.

Rangers midfielder Owen German was dispossed well in the 33rd-minute presenting Will Lancaster with a shooting opportunity, but Belford was able to punch the Bradford man’s shot clear.

Approaching the break, Joe Willis was denied before Anderson blazed an effort wide. The Rangers began to rally searching for the opener as German forced Flavell into a fine diving save, but the side’s remained goalless and level at the break.

The rain pelted down on the players at the restart as a cagey game resumed. Jak Whiting headed wide for Bradford nine minutes into the second period before Belford held Jordan Preston’s effort soon after.

Tyreece Onyeka squandered the best opportunity of the game just past the hour-mark skying his shot from five yards out. The Rangers substitute appeared surprised to receive the cross from the left and was unable to claim the advantage.

This missed opportunity further hurt the Rangers five-minutes later as Lewis Hey went down under challenge from Isaac Lee in the penalty area earning Bradford a spot-kick. Up stepped Preston to convert for the home side and gain the lead despite Belford guessing correctly and diving to his right.

Sean Cooke nearly sent the Rangers fans into raptures as he headed into the side-netting before Willis fired high over the bar with his volley.

Cooke’s late free-kick in stoppage time was well tipped over by Flavell, and defeat was ensured when the keeper held Anderson’s header moments later.

The Rangers take a two-week break from action before welcoming Radcliffe to the Stan Robinson Stadium on March, 16.