Guiseley 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

The hosts had the first opening on 14 minutes when Jameel Ible rose highest to meet a cross, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Joe Stacey was next to test the Boro goal with his effort from range, but his effort was comfortably saved by Cameron Belford.

With the game’s first clear chance Guiseley had a 37th minute goal with Gabriel Johnson beating the last man before firing past Belford.

Within a minute of the second half the Lions doubled their lead when Tom Denton headed the ball down for Ible who rifled the ball home.

After making it 2-0 the hosts were in firm control of the tie and Denton almost increased their lead further, but his header flew over.