Stafford Rangers 3 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

Stafford Rangers

Despite approaching the fixture winless in the last three games in all competitions at home, Matt Hill’s side put on a performance for the 485 watching fans as Ian Rowe’s side battled but were unable to progress.

Aaron Braithwaite netted his first Rangers goal with Tyreece Onyeka and Kaiman Anderson stretching the lead to 3-0 for Stafford before James McGrady and Gurjit Singh clawed two back for the away side.

Khalsa started quickly with Toumaz Sidibe looking dangerous, and the forward searched for a second-minute opener, twisting and turning before seeing his effort denied.

The tone was set early in the cup encounter as Sidibe broke through the Rangers defence and saw his effort saved by Cameron Belford who was called into action throughout the 90 minutes.

However, despite a bright start for the away side, it was the Rangers who opened the scoring through midfielder Aaron Braithwaite in the eighth minute. Debutante Rakealan Jeffers set the ball for Braithwaite who fired into the top right corner.

Simon Njaria was unable to make it two for Stafford after goalkeeper Sherdon Martinez spilled a cross, but Tyreece Onyeka was able to find the net in the 14th minute. The winger raced onto Kaiman Anderson’s pass and was able to poke it in for a 2-0 lead, however much to his and the Rangers’ frustration it was his last involvement with the goal causing injury.

Belford denied Sidibe once again in the 20th-minute before Anderson grabbed a goal of his own in the 25th-minute. Onyeka’s replacement Jack Massey burst through from the right-side before crossing for the striker who turned home for a three-goal lead.

Hill’s side were heading for a cruising victory until James McGrady pulled one back for Sporting five minutes later heading home at the back-post, but the Rangers reacted and searched for a fourth as Jeffers was denied.

After the break, the thriller resumed as Sean Williams fired wide for Ian Rowe’s side. The Rangers then thought they had a fourth through Nathan Blissett who headed home brilliantly from Joe Dunne’s excellent work, but the goal was deemed offside.

Sporting counter-attacked and then had a goal of their own in the 61st-minute as Gurjit Singh volleyed sumptuously from the edge of the area. The forward earned his goal and set-up a tense finish for the two sides.

Stafford’s Jack Massey was lucky to evade action from referee Jake Allsopp as he kicked out twice at Dominic Perkins before Belford denied McGrady looking for his second and Sporting’s third.