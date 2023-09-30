Stafford Rangers 0 Bradford Park Avenue 0 - Report

Stafford draw

After five league losses in a row with three consecutive home defeats, the Rangers remain in the relegation zone but picked up their first point since August 22nd which was their win against Basford United.

It was a gritty affair between two sides situated towards the bottom half of the table, with Bradford winless away from home prior to the game.

Bradford forward Brad Dockerty was presented with the first opportunity of the game but was off-target with his eighth-minute effort.

Will Lancaster carved open the Stafford defence ten minutes later running through to the penalty area before firing wide, which was much to his disappointment after great work sd the away side’s midfielder impressed throughout.

Matt Hill’s side earned their first chance in the 21st-minute after splendid work from loanee Jack Massey as the winger regained possession before finding Joe Willis who was narrowly wide with his effort from long.

Stafford midfielder Simon Njaria who impressed in the midfield saw his effort deflected away for a corner before the game had an injection of energy on the stroke of half-time. Willis was shown yellow for his challenge on Simon Richman after the away side’s players surrounded the referee Melisa Burgin questioning whether his feet were off the ground.

After the break, Jay Ford blasted his effort over the bar searching for the top-left corner from inside the box in what was the best opportunity up to that point, before Sam Bird squandered a chance from close-range and was unable to tap in from a cross on the left. The defender playing as a winger for Matt Hill’s side appealed for a penalty under challenge from the Bradford defence, but saw his calls denied.

Stafford striker Kaiman Anderson headed goalbound in the 61st-minute, but his header was saved by George Sykes-Kenworthy diving to his left.

The Rangers then found themselves with an attack scuppered by the referee much to their frustration as Chinedu Osadebe remained down with a foot injury and halted the game for treatment.

With 15 minutes left to play Joe Willis saw his header held by Bradford keeper Sykes-Kenworthy as the Rangers enjoyed a hold of the game and control of the second-half.

But, neither side were unable to force an opener with it ending goalless as both sides showed urgency looking for a winner but were unable to find it.