Coalville Town 2 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahStafford RangersPublished:

Stafford Rangers suffered last-minute heartbreak as their FA Cup run was ended by a stoppage-time Kieran Cook winner to send Coalville Town into the third qualifying round.

Stafford loss
Stafford loss

Cook was Rangers’ nemesis as he came off the bench to net a brace and turn around a tie that appeared to be heading the way of the visitors after Kaiman Anderson had put them ahead.

But the substitute’s double – one a 75th-minute penalty and the other a two-yard poke with seconds remaining – consigned Matt Hill’s side to defeat.

Stafford can feel aggrieved that a tight game didn’t go in their favour, with Tyreece Onyeka hitting the bar in the first half before the midfield won the penalty that Anderson scored to put Boro ahead.

But the contest turned late on, with Tim Berridge first hitting the bar for the hosts before Cook’s late double broke Stafford hearts.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News