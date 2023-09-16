Coalville Town 2 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Cook was Rangers’ nemesis as he came off the bench to net a brace and turn around a tie that appeared to be heading the way of the visitors after Kaiman Anderson had put them ahead.
But the substitute’s double – one a 75th-minute penalty and the other a two-yard poke with seconds remaining – consigned Matt Hill’s side to defeat.
Stafford can feel aggrieved that a tight game didn’t go in their favour, with Tyreece Onyeka hitting the bar in the first half before the midfield won the penalty that Anderson scored to put Boro ahead.
But the contest turned late on, with Tim Berridge first hitting the bar for the hosts before Cook’s late double broke Stafford hearts.