Coalville Town 2 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Stafford loss

Cook was Rangers’ nemesis as he came off the bench to net a brace and turn around a tie that appeared to be heading the way of the visitors after Kaiman Anderson had put them ahead.

But the substitute’s double – one a 75th-minute penalty and the other a two-yard poke with seconds remaining – consigned Matt Hill’s side to defeat.

Stafford can feel aggrieved that a tight game didn’t go in their favour, with Tyreece Onyeka hitting the bar in the first half before the midfield won the penalty that Anderson scored to put Boro ahead.