FA Cup: Stafford Rangers 2 Atherstone Town 0 - Report

Rangers win

The sun was shining at the Stan Robinson Stadium, and the 649 attendees saw an action-packed game which could be dubbed as a ‘proper cup tie’.

Nathan Blissett gave Matt Hill’s Rangers the lead in the 16th minute before Kaiman Anderson added a second from the spot in the first half which saw two sendings off for the away side with Nathan Astill and Sam Belcher shown red.

Stafford succumbed to some early pressure from Atherstone but were able to deny the away side in an early scramble inside the box. Rangers forward Niah Payne tried his luck with an overhead kick in the fifth minute, but it was held easily by Carl O’Neill in goal.

Reece Massey received a yellow card for Atherstone before Nathan Blissett nodded Stafford into the lead. Payne showed great determination to regain the Rangers possession and Blissett headed fantastically diving and steering Payne’s cross home.

One became two on the half-hour mark as defender Callum Rudd denied Jake Moult for Stafford Rangers with his hands. The defender avoided a red card but Stafford earnt a spot kick. Kaiman Anderson converted well into the bottom-left corner and extended the home side’s lead to two.

Rangers forward Anderson could’ve had a second eight minutes later as his powerful shot towards the top-right corner crashed against the woodwork.

And, things went from bad to worse for Atherstone on the stroke of half-time as Nathan Astill was sent off for the away side. The defender who had received an earlier yellow card for arguing with the referee brought down Joe Willis off the ball as the Rangers attacked forward, and was sent off by Joseph Pettitt.

Additionally, at half time assistant manager and player Sam Belcher was shown a red card by the referee for arguing against the decisions given against his side.

The cup tie drama continued after the break as Moult headed over at close-range for the Rangers and Joe Willis saw his free-kick effort saved.

In the 69th minute, Atherstone were lucky not to be reduced to nine, as goalkeeper Carl O’Neill brought down striker Kaiman Anderson. Anderson beat the Atherstone last man for pace and found himself through on goal before the forward has taken out by O’Neill on the edge of the box. The Atherstone goalkeeper remarkably came away with no punishment and was able to tip over Joe Willis’ free-kick effort.

The fiery FA Cup encounter saw players from both sides clash as Aaron Braithwaite was off-target with his effort 12 minutes from time.

And, Kev Hemagou looked to salvage some consolation for Atherstone late on as he ran through on goal, but under challenge from Jake Moult went down in the box and saw his appeal for a penalty waved away.