Workington 2 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Rangers loss

Despite suffering two heavy defeats in their last two games Workington started on the front foot forcing goalkeeper Cameron Belford into action twice.

Rangers responded with a chance of their own as Nathan Blissett provided an assist for Niah Payne who fired his effort over.

The visitors were unlucky not to take a 30th minute when a corner fell down into the Workington box, but after a goalmouth scramble the ball was cleared.

Rangers continued their pressure early in the second half and Kaiman Anderson’s cross come shot forced the goalkeeper into action.

However, moments later Stafford were ahead with Blissett heading home the game’s opening goal.

The hosts replied 10 minutes later with Symington netting to pull his side back into the game.

Rangers maintained their threat and could have been ahead on 74 minutes after Ethan Morgan broke through the defence before pulling the back for Anderson who scuffed his effort over.