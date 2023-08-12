Lancaster City 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

By Jonny DruryStafford RangersPublished: Comments

Stafford lost their first game of the season at Lancaster but they probably had Cameron Belford to thank that it wasn't more.

He saved a penalty on 57 minutes when they were 1-0 down and had already made a string of fine saves before the break after Lancaster had taken the lead on 43 minutes with a close range shot from Jake Connelly.

For Stafford in the first half, Niah Payne saw an early effort go just over the bar.

In the second period, Lancaster kept up the pressure but Joe WIllis was unlucky for Rangers when a 20 yard volley was tipped onto the bar by Lancaster goalkeeper Lewis Forshaw and out for a corner.

Belford again came to the rescue on 57 minutes when he saved a Sam Bailey pen but he could do little on 65 minutes when Kyle Brownhill converted a Charlie Barnes cross to complete the scoring.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News