Nathan Blissett happy to answer call from Stafford Rangers boss

Nathan Blissett spent time at AFC Telford United before joining Stafford Rangers

The striker – who joined the Boro in February after leaving AFC Telford United – has signed on for a campaign in the Northern Premier.

And he is “very happy” to plying his trade at Marston Road next season.

“I’ve been in conversation with a few clubs over the off-season just to see what’s on offer, but nothing could really work as well as what Stafford have offered me,” he said. “With the season and how it finished I feel like we had a really strong team and what the manager’s looking to do moving forward sits right with what I want to do next season.”

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Hednesford Town man – now 32 years of age – has played as high up the pyramid in League One, taking in Football League spells at Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Macclesfield Town.

“The gaffer was calling me non-stop throughout the last couple of weeks,” said the forward. “The changing room is amazing. I’ve had a career of 11-plus years but that changing room is brilliant.

“From the first time I went in there. Singing after games when we win.