Nathan Blissett happy to answer call from Stafford Rangers boss

Stafford RangersPublished: Comments

Nathan Blissett was persuaded to stay at Stafford Rangers by manager Matt Hill’s ambition.

Nathan Blissett spent time at AFC Telford United before joining Stafford Rangers
Nathan Blissett spent time at AFC Telford United before joining Stafford Rangers

The striker – who joined the Boro in February after leaving AFC Telford United – has signed on for a campaign in the Northern Premier.

And he is “very happy” to plying his trade at Marston Road next season.

“I’ve been in conversation with a few clubs over the off-season just to see what’s on offer, but nothing could really work as well as what Stafford have offered me,” he said. “With the season and how it finished I feel like we had a really strong team and what the manager’s looking to do moving forward sits right with what I want to do next season.”

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Hednesford Town man – now 32 years of age – has played as high up the pyramid in League One, taking in Football League spells at Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Macclesfield Town.

“The gaffer was calling me non-stop throughout the last couple of weeks,” said the forward. “The changing room is amazing. I’ve had a career of 11-plus years but that changing room is brilliant.

“From the first time I went in there. Singing after games when we win.

“There’s a real team ethos and it was a joy to be part of it in the two-three months that I was there so I’m more than happy to go again with those boys and see what we can do next season.”

Stafford Rangers
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News