Stafford Rangers 3 South Shields 0 - Report

Kaiman Anderson netted for Stafford Rangers

Ethan Stewart, Kaiman Anderson and Callum Saunders found the back of the net at Marston Road as the Rangers dominated the Mariners in front of 1,227 people.

Matt Hill’s side extended their unbeaten run to seven league games with just one loss from their last 12 matches.

The Boro boss was full of praise for his side after an unbelievable win to end the season.

He said: “Credit to our lads we set off like a house on fire, I thought we were excellent.

“The quality on the ball was excellent.

“Fair play to the boys in terms of their character. I’ve said to them in the changing room it’s a massive thanks to them for digging in and showing the spirit that we know they’ve got.

“And it’s a massive thanks to the chairman and the people that have backed me in the difficult time and throughout the season.

“Myself and the back-room staff have worked hard and that end performance deserves a well done from everyone.”

The Rangers started the game brilliantly and as they meant to go on as Ethan Stewart headed the home side into the lead in the third minute from a corner.

Tyreece Onyeka impressed in the game and went down searching for a penalty minutes before his shot from the edge of the box sailed over in the 15th minute.

Joe Willis saw two efforts blocked as the Rangers rallied with Andy Burns heading just over past the half-hour mark.

Stewart cleared away a Darius Osei header before Burns blocked Dylon Motley-Henry's effort

Martin Smith’s free-kick flew over the bar for Shields before Joe Kenton blocked Mackenzie Heaney’s shot at close-range.

Stewart searched for his second heading wide before Willis went wide with his effort and the Rangers took a one goal lead into the break.

In the second 45, the Rangers started with intent to double their advantage as Jack Baxter saw his effort blocked before Tom Tonks’ shot went high and Baxter went in search of the top left corner.

The Rangers did double their lead in the 63rd minute. Anderson made it two latching onto an Alex-Ray Harvey through pass which beat Gary Liddle and the Rangers striker advanced into the box to nutmeg goalkeeper Myles Boney.

Tyreece Onyeka saw his deflected shot go wide before the Rangers made it three, confirming all the points. Tonks’ throw-in was flicked on well by Andy Burns to Callum Saunder at the back-post who fired home with his first touch of the match after coming on moments before.