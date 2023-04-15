FC United of Manchester 0 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Kaiman Anderson’s second-half goal gave the Rangers the win in front of over 2,000 fans at Broadhurst Park in Manchester.

It’s joy for Matt Hill’s men in their final away game of the season, as they move to six games unbeaten ahead of their final game of the season next weekend with South Sheilds.

Boro assistant boss Belford commended his side saying: “It was such a magnificent performamce today, full of everything.

“An incredible performance. I think we fully deserved thre result today in their own backyard.

“We’re always proud of the lads. We’re on a run losing just one in eleven and that’s testament to how hard the lads have been working.

“We’re about honesty, hard-work and endeavour. I’m proud of the lads as always.

“We started the game quite well, we demand a lot of the players all the time and we demanded a lot in the second half as well.

“It was a good all-round performance.

“As a management we haven’t always got things right at times but we’ve stuck together and it’s testament to everybody at the football club.

“Those type of results don’t come if you don’t work together.”

In the first half, Guy Hall was off-target for the home side early on before goalkeeper Cameron Belford made a fantastic save to deny Keane Barugh.

Kaiman Anderson found the back of the net for Stafford Rangers but was flagged offside before Max Cane headed wide for the Rebels six minutes from the end of the first half.

Joe Willis saw his effort blocked in the box as the sides went into the break level and goalless.

In the second 45, Andy Burns’ volley went wide before Kaiman Anderson gave the Rangers the lead emphatically.

The striker latched onto a ball forward with just the keeper in front of him, and the forward finished well to claim the advantage.

1-0 it stayed as the Rangers defended brilliantly, seeing away late free-kicks and pressure from the home side.

Dontai Gabidon cut in late to shoot but was denied likewise to Joe Willis at the back-post for the Rangers who could’ve made it two.

Tyreece Onyeka impressed on the wing and fired over for Hill’s men as Belford stood strong in goal to deny the home side.