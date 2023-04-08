Stafford Rangers 1 Whitby Town 0 - Report

The Rangers did the double over Whitby in the Northern Premier League thanks to a Kaiman Anderson headed goal from a free-kick inside the first ten minutes.

The penultimate home game of the season for Stafford was also a special one for goalkeeper Cameron Belford as he made his 500th career appearance.

Matt Hill’s sides’ unbeaten run at home extends to six league games, as well as the victory, their third clean sheet in a row moving the Boro to one defeat from the last nine.

Assistant manager Belford commended his players for their efforts saying: “There’s been some magnificent performances out there today.

“Testament to the lads, I’m really proud of how we’ve been of late and the attitude and commitment to absolutely everything.

“This club deserves nothing less, there’s some fantastic people at this football club, they really back you.

“We haven’t got the resources of other clubs but we make up for it in effort and endeavour and I think in the last nine games or so we’ve seen that.

“Sentiment can’t come into it for ourselves, we have to go and win every game. Rest assured every game we go into now we’ll have the same effort and commitment.

“I’m very proud today.”

The win moves the Rangers to nine points clear of the drop zone with three games remaining, all but securing their safety in the Northern Premier League.

The Rangers started the first half well, taking the lead in the ninth minute. Kaiman Anderson headed the home side one up at close-range from a Jack Baxter free-kick from the right edge of the box.

The early goal saw the Whitby defence caught lacking, allowing Anderson to find space and head home without much challenge.

Jimmy O’Neill was replaced by Derek Ubah due to an injury before Anderson was denied by Shane Bland in goal likewise to Connor Simpson of Whitby who fired straight at Belford.

Rangers midfielder Joe Willis fired over on the volley from inside the box just after the half hour mark before Aaron Haswell was off-target from long-range after a scramble in the box.

Baxter came close with a volley from the edge of the box before Willis fired over again and Jos Storr shot wide for Whitby, and the Rangers took a 1-0 lead into the break.

In the second 45, Priestly Griffiths was off target early on for the away side with a free-kick from the edge of the box in a dangerous position.

Whitby grew with confidence in the first ten minutes, enjoying possession and attacking play as they looked to get back into the game.

Tom Tonks and Derek Ubah were both denied twice for Stafford as a quiet afternoon for Cameron Belford continued.

Whitby piled on the pressure late on and Harry Green was booked for simulation in the 76th minute as he tried to buy a penalty for his side.

Referee Jack Shepherd waved away two penalty appeals late on, one for handball from a cross on the left and the other a Derek Ubah challenge on skipper Daniel Rowe.