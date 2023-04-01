Radcliffe 1 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

The Rangers thoroughly earnt the point on their travels against Radcliffe chasing the play-off places, with the result Boro’s second 0-0 draw in a row.

Matt Hill’s side move to eight points clear of the drop zone with four games remaining as the Boro boss was delighted with the fight and passion shown to get his side over the line for the point.

He said: “That is Stafford Rangers, it makes me proud because football is about running hard, tackling, heading and sometimes doing the ugly side.

“Sometimes you’ve got to grind or doged out and we did that today.

“If you can’t win then don’t lose.”

Adding: “I’m absolutely delighted, Radcliffe are a very good side, they’re a team that are pushing for promotion.

“They’ve got very good players. We knew it was going to be a tough test and it proved to be.

“In terms of the effort and putting the bodies on the line, as a unit we dug in really well.

“Away from home you’re always happy to pick up a point but the manner of how we did it was great, and as a team we were excellent.”

Defender Ethan Stewart was welcomed back from suspension likewise to Tom Tonks in the midfield as Hill prasied his sides’ defence and courage to come away with a point.

“Ethan is really strong in terms of 1v1 defending. It’s togetherness, people have got to play their part coming off the bench too and they did that.

“The hardest thing to do when you’re a bit tired and when you’re being pushed back is to have that composure, quality and to keep that discipline as a unit.

“Too a man we dug in right to the end. I think with an overall performance it’s a very good 0-0 and cleansheet.”

The game echoed Hill’s thoughts as in the first half, Stafford resisted Radcliffe pressure for an opener.

Ethan Stewart blocked Matthew Grivosti’s shot well in the 5th minute before Joe Piggott shot just off target after Joe Dunne lost the ball inside the box.

Alex Kiwomya went wide for the Rangers from a Nathan Blissett flick on before Andy Burns blocked fantastically to prevent Jude Oyibo taking the lead in the 32nd minute.

Skipper Alex-Ray Harvey led by example battling hard in midfield as O’Neill denied Oyibo before Piggott shot wide into the siide netting in the 38th minute.

After the break Stafford’s resistance to Radcliffe pressure continued early on as Rick Smith’s shot was blocked and Jake Thompson’s effort was seen away.

Joe Willis found himself with a great opportunity in the 72nd minute but fired over from the edge of the box with Stafford’s best chance of the game.

The midfielder had the Rangers’ first and only shot on target in the 90th minute as a Rangers free-kick led to nothing.