Liversedge 3 Stafford Rangers 3 - Report

The Rangers failed to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat like Hill hoped with their winless run extending to three Northern Premier League games.

Nathan Blisset was at the double for Boro with Callum Saunders on the scoresheet too on his return to the starting 11.

Tom Tonks came away with a hattrick of assists providing all three Rangers goals before being sent off in the 80th minute which proved costly for the away side.

Nicholas Walker grabbed the first two for the home side, both from free-kicks, with Ben Atkinson salvaging a point late on after a penalty was given away by Alex Kiwomya on his return from injury for Stafford.

Stafford Rangers boss Matt Hill was left disappointed after his side failed to see the game out for the win.

He said: “We come away from the game really disappointed to be honest.

“We had great opportunities to score and created a threat from set-plays.

“Bliss was excellent and led the line really well and it’s nice to see Callum on the scoresheet.

“But, the most frustrating thing about us at the moment is that we give the opposition chances to score, we give them needless free-kicks.

“It really frustrates me, it really angers me. It’s a winnable game that we should’ve come away with three points from, but we didn’t.”

Nathan Blissett’s first-half headed goal was his first for the Rangers before Nicholas Walker levelled for Liversedge with a wonderful free-kick strike on the stroke of half time. Jack Carr caused chaos for Liversedge early on but was unable to find the net himself.

Callum Saunders headed Hill’s men back into the lead early in the second half, with just over a minute played. However, the home side hit back immediately as Benjamin Atkinson claimed a touch to Walker’s free-kick from the right which found its way into the far side of the goal - Walker was credited with his second goal of the game.

Blissett could’ve made it three immediately after Saunders’ goal but headed over, however, the striker was sure to hit the target and find the net in the 57th minute with his header home.

Substitute Jack Baxter twisted and turned looking for the Rangers’ fourth but was unable to hit the target with his effort before Tom Tonks was sent off for his second yellow card offence in the 80th minute.

The red card set up a nervy end to the game for Hill’s men as Cameron Belford held Michael Stone’s shot.