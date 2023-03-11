Notification Settings

Bamber Bridge 2 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Stafford Rangers saw their unbeaten run of four league games come to an abrupt end as a Finlay Cross-Adair penalty earned Bamber Bridge a 2-1 victory.

Boro goalkeeper Cameron Belford was called into action on six minutes when Danny Forbes had a close-range effort denied.

Three minutes later the hosts were ahead when Fin Sinclair-Smith’s curling effort took a slight deflection before flying into the net.

Rangers responded on 27 minutes when Kaiman Anderson saw his free header inside the box saved by goalkeeper Felix Goddard.

Bamber Bridge finished the first half strongly and Cross-Adair hit the post from a tight angle.

However, Stafford were level five minutes into the second half when James O’Neill headed down into the path of Luis Morrison for the equaliser.

The Boro could have gone ahead moments later but saw their effort cleared off the line.

Rangers were punished for the missed opportunity as Bamber Bridge netted a 70th minute winner from the penalty spot when Cross-Adair was brought down inside the box and Sinclair Smith powerfully scored.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

