Stafford Rangers 2 Warrington Rylands 2 - Report

The Rangers extended their unbeaten run in the Northern Premier League to four league games as Jack Baxter and Joe Kenton found the net in the first half.

Osebi Abadaki began the late, second half comeback pulling one back for the away side before Sean Cooke scored a wonderful free-kick to level the game.

Despite giving away a 2-0 lead from half time there were plenty of positives for Dale Belford to take away from the game after a good performance.

He said: “The lads couldn’t have given anymore. The work-rate, the honesty and the endeavour gets lost sometimes in games like that.

“I’m looking in the dressing room and everyone’s disappointed but wow with that effort we put in, with 70 minutes at ten men.

“Yes, a little bit disappointed but you can’t fault the effort and commitment from the lads.”

Ethan Stewart saw red for the Rangers in the 20th minute which Belford admitted was a contributing factor to the lead being given away.

“Nobody makes mistakes on purpose, there have been a couple of individual errors out there which I’d suggest have contributed to the result.

“It’s a collective thing. Obviously, the sending off did contribute to the end result because players are tired and working harder to keep our shape.

“It wasn’t the best of challenges.

“We spoke after the Guiseley game saying ‘if we can’t win then don’t lose’.

“We have to stay unbeaten until the end of the season and that’s what we’re looking for.”

In the first half, Jack Baxter gave Stafford a ninth-minute lead, firing home from the left-edge of the box after a good move.

Stewart was then sent off for his studs-up challenge, setting up a tough task for Matt Hill’s men.

However, one became two in the 27th minute as Joe Kenton turned the ball in at the back post from a Tom Tonks throw-in. Warrington Rylands and former Rangers goalkeeper Luke Pilling looked to have made a fantastic save but linesman Justice Abaka-Jacobs deemed the ball to be over the line.

In the second half, Warrington pushed to claw a goal back and were rewarded for their efforts when Osebi Abadaki converted on his debut in the 79th minute.

The striker latched onto a through ball and slotted the ball past Belford in net to make it 2-1.

Stafford keeper Belford denied Warrington on several occasions but couldn’t keep out substitute Sean Cooke’s 88th minute free-kick into the left of the goal.