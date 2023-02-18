Stafford Rangers 2 Lancaster City 1 - Report

Kaiman Anderson and Tom Tonks found the net for Stafford to give them their first win in three games with Sam Bailey’s penalty not enough for the Dolly Blues.

Matt Hill’s men were winless in three previous games to this fixture with two wins from ten, but with four points from two games in a week and a home win assistant manager Dale Belford is ecstatic.

He said: “I’m delighted for the ladd and I’m delighted for Matty.

“It’s not been easy of late and it’s been tough but everyone’s stuck together.

“We’re a match for anyone in this league on our day.

“The fans have been fantastic.

“From this minute on we’re going to be as difficult to play against as possible and do everything we can to win a game of football.

“Unfortunately at the moment it has to be points over performances and today we made sure of that.

“I think tactically we got it right today. It wasn’t probably as easy on the eye in terms of performance but it’s all about the results at the moment.”

Lancaster City remain winless on the road since November with the loss as Stafford travel to Stalybridge Celtic next weekend.

In the first half, Rangers defender Jimmy O’Neill forced an early save from Sam Waller before David Norris pulled a shot left and wide for the away side.

Nathan Woodthorpe headed wide of the right post from a free kick for the Dolly Blues before Tom Tonks sent a shot out of the ground.

Jack Baxter saw his 25th minute shot deflected by Pawel Zuk just wide of the post out for a corner which led to Stafford taking the lead.

Baxter delivered the corner and Ethan Stewart headed goal bound where Kaiman Anderson was positioned to steer it into the back of the net for the lead.

The Rangers doubled their lead 12 minutes later as Tom Tonks converted from the penalty spot after Joe Kenton won the set piece.

Rudy Misambo had a header tipped over the bar in the 40th minute by Cameron Belford before Samuel Bailey clawed one back for the away side before half time from the penalty spot.

In the second half, Charlie Bailey saw his shot from the left side of the box cut out by Joe Dunne before it fell to Sam Bailey in the box with a great opportunity, yet the Lancaster man blazed it over in the 71st minute.

Tyreece Onyeka made his home debut for Stafford and went down under challenge but saw his penalty appeal waved away in the 75th minute before he saw a shot blocked nine minutes later.

The winger then came agonisingly close to a goal and the end of play from a fair way out yet shot just wide of the post.