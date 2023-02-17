Matt Hill wants to see more composure from Stafford Rangers

Stafford Rangers manager Matt Hill

The Boro have lost seven of their last 10 Northern Premier games and sit five points above the relegation zone in 13th.

Stafford earned a point from a 1-1 draw against Ashton United on Tuesday after the rough spell and Hill was pleased to see this as they returned to Marston Road.

He said: “Honestly, there’s a little bit of relief because it’s important to stop the rot.

“I asked the boys for their effort and commitment and good levels and I thought they were there to see.

“It was nice to have the first-half lead and it was important for morale and confidence, but it was a shame in the way we conceded their goal.

“I was pleased that we held out for the draw in the end.

“It was vitally important to stop the rot and we can move forward.

“The attitude and the performance levels were great, it’s just the question whether we can take that into Saturday now.”

The former Wolves and Bristol City defender has been critical of his side’s finishing ability of late and has raised questions over his side’s second-half performances.

“In the first halves of games we’ve played well but then the question marks are over in the second halves in terms of our energy levels.

“Or, whether it’s being in the lead and seeing games out, that’s something which I’m mindful of.

“I know it’s frantic and sometimes balls are bouncing around but we’ve got to have that composure to hit the target and work the goalkeeper. We’re nearly there.”

Hill’s side will hope to do the double over a Lancaster side just two points below them in the table after a 2-1 win away from home back in November.

“Every game’s important but especially at home,” said Hill. “We’ve been playing some good football at home. The support we have has been great, and I thank the fans.”

Elsewhere, in the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town visit AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the battle of the bottom two, Stourbridge host Bedford Town and Rushall Olympic – who have won seven of their last 10 league games – welcome Stratford Town.