Warrington Town 2-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

By Jonny Drury

Two second half goals saw promotion chasing Warrington inflict a sixth defeat in seven on Stafford.

Stafford Rangers' Joseph Kenton and Jordan Emery
Stefan Mols opened the scoring in the 59th minute, latching on to a Bohan Dixon pass before firing a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Town, now unbeaten in ten matches, added the second on 72 minutes when Tom Hannigan rifled in Sean Williams’s corner from six yards.

The only sour note for the home team was a red card 82 minutes when Jay Harris picked up a second yellow card for pulling back substitute Tyreece Onyeka.

Rangers had chances to take something from the game with Ethan Stewart seeing a header cleared off the line early on.

Tom Tonks’ long throws were a threat all game for the visitors and Stewart headed one against the bar in the last minute.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

