Warrington Town 2-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

Stafford Rangers' Joseph Kenton and Jordan Emery

Stefan Mols opened the scoring in the 59th minute, latching on to a Bohan Dixon pass before firing a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Town, now unbeaten in ten matches, added the second on 72 minutes when Tom Hannigan rifled in Sean Williams’s corner from six yards.

The only sour note for the home team was a red card 82 minutes when Jay Harris picked up a second yellow card for pulling back substitute Tyreece Onyeka.

Rangers had chances to take something from the game with Ethan Stewart seeing a header cleared off the line early on.