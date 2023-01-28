Stafford Rangers 2-0 Marske - report

Jack Baxter found the back of the net fantastically in the first half for the Rangers before good luck and fortune provided the home side their second with the ball turned in by Marske keeper Michael Roxburgh.

Donald Chimalilo forced a save from Cameron Belford in the first minute before Tom Tonks had a free-kick easily saved minutes later.

Jack Baxter’s 19th minute free-kick fell to the same outcome before Ethan Stewart saw a header saved and James O’Neill headed over the bar.

Baxter then found some inner magic to give the home side the lead after good work from Tonks and Joe Kenton on the right. Roxburgh was unable to deal with Tonks’ cross and Ethan Morgan found Baxter so the midfielder could turn onto his left foot well and fire across goal into the top-right corner.

Baxter saw a shot blocked in the 44th minute before Belford saved well at the near post from Adam Boyes’ good work on the left side of the box.

Rangers took the one goal lead into halftime and looked to double it early in the second half. Jack Baxter saw his header saved in the 50th minute before Kaiman Anderson’s follow up at close-range was cleared on the line.

Rangers youngster Ethan Morgan narrowly missed the target, firing just wide of the left post from outside the box in the 63rd minute.

Baxter was involved again seven minutes later, seeing a shot tipped over the bar brilliantly by Roxburgh in goal.

The Rangers had their second goal just a minute later through Tom Tonks’ throw in from the left. Roxburgh attempted to punch the ball clear yet was unable to do so seeing the ball into the back of his own net directly from the throw.