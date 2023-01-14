Stafford Rangers 0-2 Matlock Town - Report

Disaster struck within moments of kick-off at Marston Road as Karl Demidh found the back of the net after a nightmare for Rangers defender Jimmy O’Neill.

Tom Tonks started play giving it to O’Neill who’s touch was poor before slipping allowing Demidh through to fire into the top right corner with his left foot, opening the scoring fantastically in the most dramatic way.

One became two shortly after with misery looming at Marston Road once again when John Johnson tucked away a half-volleyed shot nicely past Belford diving to his right.

Cadeau, impressing on his Matlock debut, had a shot blocked before Demidh followed suit for the same outcome on the half an hour mark before O’Neill was lucky to escape being penalised pulling down Dan Evans in the box.

Stafford skipper Alex-Ray Harvey saw his effort on goal for Stafford blocked before Andy Burns won a free-kick on the edge of the area which Harvey struck straight at Sean Deeney in goal.

In the second half, substitute Jack Baxter offered a glimmer of hope for Stafford seeing his shot from the edge of the box blocked before volleying over seconds later with the follow up.

Kaiman Anderson shot wide for the Rangers before Andy Burns tried to cheaply buy a penalty for the home side.

Anderson was denied by Deeney on the line before Stafford did claim a spot kick through winger Callum Saunders as he was brought down on the left edge of the box looking to run through.

Tom Tonks stood up yet was unable to convert with a poor penalty to the right side. Deeney guessed correctly and saved with ease low to his left.

Baxter tried his luck again to no prevail before Byrne and Slew both looked to make it three for the Gladiators yet they were denied late on likewise to Johnson by Belford and the away side claimed the three points.